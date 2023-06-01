Glenville State establishes scholarship in memory of WVDOF Forester Cody Mullens

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – A scholarship has been created at Glenville State University to honor graduate and West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) Forester Cody Mullens.

The establishment of the scholarship was announced Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Mullens’ friends, family, and coworkers at GSU are working to establish the scholarship.

The scholarship will support a student interested in pursuing a degree in forest technology through GSU’s Department of Land Resources, according to a statement from the university.

Mullens was a 2019 Glenville State graduate and was employed as a forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry. In April 2023 he was tragically killed in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Fayette County.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.