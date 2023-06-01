Latrobe Street Mission gives locals an escape from the heat

Latrobe Street Mission has a cooling station anyone can use.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you need a place to escape the heat, Latrobe Street Mission has a cooling station you can use.

Here, you’ll be in A.C. with access to water, ice, and a T.V.

Latrobe Street Mission Executive Director Jim Sims said the station typically opens when the weather gets in the 80′s.

It’s not just about comfort. It’s about safety as well.

“We just don’t want people to stay outside and get so burnt or so dehydrated that they need a hospital stay,” Sims explained.

Sims said the cooling station’s hours are from noon to 5pm. Just park at Latrobe Street Mission, go to the front desk, and staff will direct you where to go.

Sims asks that you leave your things at the front desk.

The cooling station is open to everyone.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Levi Jordan Ferrell
Obituary: Ferrell, Levi Jordan
Dylan Thomas Miller
Woman stabbed in Ravenswood, suspect arrested

Latest News

Ohio Memorial Day crash statistics are released.
Ohio State Highway Patrol releases Memorial Day weekend statistics
Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family
Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family
Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family
The actors guild will kick off next season with a show in September 2023.
Actors Guild of Parkersburg prepares for upcoming season ahead of two final shows