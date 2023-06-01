Marietta Aquatic Center has a lot to offer visitors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - You can slide into summer at the Marietta Aquatic Center.

The center has a lot to offer families looking to cool off according to Owner of Professional Pool Management and Manager of Marietta Aquatic Center Mike Bishman.

“Having the pool open, especially when it’s hot like this, it’s a great place for families to come and cool down. (You can) come into our crystal blue water, get on our pirate ship, ride down our speed slide or serpentine slide, or hang out in the lazy river,” said Bishman.

The center is open Sunday through Saturday from noon until 6 pm.

The center offers swim lesson, and to find out more on lessons or if you have any other questions, you can call them at 740-373-2445.

