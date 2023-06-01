Marietta’s first female police chief approaches 1-year anniversary of being sworn in

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Police Chief Katherine Warden is approaching a full year of service in the position.

On June 6th of 2022, Warden was sworn in as the first female police chief in Marietta’s history.

She was also the department’s first female sergeant.

Warden talked about being an inspiration for girls who see a woman in uniform holding a position of authority.

“I am aware that I am the only one here and it can be lonely. I do want women to know that there is a place for us here and that I’ll be holding this space open for them when they’re ready to walk through.”

Over the last year, Warden says it has been a team effort in expanding the department’s budget, building officer morale and purchasing a therapy dog for their school resource officer.

Looking ahead, Warden is working to take care of her officers while they’re on and off duty.

“One of our goals set for 2024 is creating a health and wellness plan for our officers. It’s going to be holistic and all-encompassing for mind, body, financials, nutrition and exercise; so we are really excited about that.”

There will also be efforts to expand their dispatch center, as well as creating a five-year plan for the police department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.