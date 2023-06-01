Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan

Bruce Alan Casto, 64, passed peacefully but unexpectedly from this life on May 12, 2023, at his residence in Marietta, Ohio. He was born August 20, 1958 in Marietta, OH to Robert D. and Ruth Casto , whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his special “boy” Milo, daughters, Rennelle, Andrea, and Hannah, son, Bruce Jr., siblings, Steve (Jill) Casto, Cheryl (Paul) Siskowic, Kim (Christine) Casto and Chris (Tammy) Casto, many nieces and nephews and cousins as well as some special friends who stood by Bruce through the years in the good times and the bad, Johnny Beardmore, Brian Caseman, Teresa Little, Chic Chancellor, golf buddy Jeff Green, Susie Orendorf, Rick Theobald, Johanna Theobald, Dave Turner and Paula Warne.

Bruce was a free spirit and hard worker and specialized in building and renovations which included his skill at painting. He loved to play golf and enjoyed watching the Golf Channel. He was an avid fan of Ohio State Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR.

Rest in peace, Boo, you will be missed.

“When I get where I’m going there’ll be only happy tears. I will shed the sins and struggles I have carried all these years.”

A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, July 7, at 11 A.M. at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, Marietta, OH. Visitation will be at 10 A.M. until time of service.

