Obituary: McGee, Jerry David, Sr.

Jerry David McGee, Sr.
Jerry David McGee, Sr.(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jerry David McGee, Sr., 76, of Marietta passed away May 31, 2023, at Waterview Pointe.  He was born February 7, 1947, in Marietta to Roy Edward McGee and Clarice Wilson McGee.

Jerry was employed at Nutters Heating and Air Conditioning.  He liked to collect coins, antiques and Marietta History and enjoyed playing cards.

On August 1, 1969, he married Cathy Groves who survives with their son J. D. McGee (Kris) of Whipple, several grandchildren and brother John McGee.  Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers:  Richard, Pat, Don and Jim.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (June 3) at 1:00 pm and McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Zion Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the services from 11:00 until 1:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
A new potential buyer is expressing interest in the Pleasants Power Station
A new potential buyer is expressing interest in the Pleasants Power Station

Latest News

Obituary: Bailey, Edith Gail
Bruce Alan Casto
Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan
Charles Rodney Poole
Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney
Jeffrey Michael Covey
Obituary: Covey, Jeffrey Michael