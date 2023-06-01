Obituary: McGee, Jerry David, Sr.

Jerry David McGee, Sr., 76, of Marietta passed away May 31, 2023, at Waterview Pointe. He was born February 7, 1947, in Marietta to Roy Edward McGee and Clarice Wilson McGee.

Jerry was employed at Nutters Heating and Air Conditioning. He liked to collect coins, antiques and Marietta History and enjoyed playing cards.

On August 1, 1969, he married Cathy Groves who survives with their son J. D. McGee (Kris) of Whipple, several grandchildren and brother John McGee. Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers: Richard, Pat, Don and Jim.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (June 3) at 1:00 pm and McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Zion Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the services from 11:00 until 1:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

