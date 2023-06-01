Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney

Charles Rodney Poole
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Charles Rodney “Rod” Poole, 69, of Vienna, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 27, 2023.

He was born September 18, 1953 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles and Donna Robey Poole.

Charles enjoyed fishing and collecting sports cards. He attended Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dianna Poole; two daughters, Valerie McGuire (Tyler) and Chrystal Stewart (Troy); two sons, Clarence Poole and CR Rollyson (Jenny); step-son, Joshua Cathers; two sisters, Renee Dowler (Jack) and Melissa Hickman (John); one brother, Dan Poole (Christy); nine grandchildren, Taylor, Isaiah, Brayden, Jasiah, Liam, Katelyn, Leah, Evers and Holden; and two great-grandchildren, Carter Jett and Ziyah.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Poole family.

