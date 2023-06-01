Ohio State Highway Patrol releases Memorial Day weekend statistics

Ohio Memorial Day crash statistics are released.
Ohio Memorial Day crash statistics are released.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release, there were 22 crashes resulting in 23 deaths on Ohio roadways during Memorial Day weekend. In 2020, twenty people were killed.

According to the press release, state troopers made 399 impaired driving arrests. Additionally, 233 drug arrests were made as well as 2,797 safety belt citations.

These statistics are based on events from Friday the 26th through Memorial Day on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Levi Jordan Ferrell
Obituary: Ferrell, Levi Jordan
Dylan Thomas Miller
Woman stabbed in Ravenswood, suspect arrested

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission has a cooling station anyone can use.
Latrobe Street Mission gives locals an escape from the heat
Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family
Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family
Department of Justice files civil action against coal companies owned by Justice family
The actors guild will kick off next season with a show in September 2023.
Actors Guild of Parkersburg prepares for upcoming season ahead of two final shows