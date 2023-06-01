Ohio State Highway Patrol releases Memorial Day weekend statistics

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release, there were 22 crashes resulting in 23 deaths on Ohio roadways during Memorial Day weekend. In 2020, twenty people were killed.

According to the press release, state troopers made 399 impaired driving arrests. Additionally, 233 drug arrests were made as well as 2,797 safety belt citations.

These statistics are based on events from Friday the 26th through Memorial Day on Monday.

