Plant care in the dry weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - When taking care of yourself and pets during the current warm and dry spell, don’t forget about your plants.

As of right now we are not experiencing drought conditions in the Mid-Ohio Valley, though it is starting to become a little dry.

With the dry weather we are seeing, we reached out to OSU Extension Educator in Washington County Marcus McCartney to find out when it’s time to give your plants some water.

“People ask me ‘when do you water, and how should you water’. It comes down to the containers or even soil in your garden. I tell people you have the best built in soil probe, which is your finger. Just put your finger right in the soil. If it feels moist you’re good, but if it feels dry, it’s time to add some water,” said McCartney.

McCartney went on to say that the best time to water your plants is the morning.

If it is the late afternoon and your plants need some more water feel free to give them some.

