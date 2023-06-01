Plant care in the dry weather

OSU Extension Educator in Washington County
OSU Extension Educator in Washington County(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - When taking care of yourself and pets during the current warm and dry spell, don’t forget about your plants.

As of right now we are not experiencing drought conditions in the Mid-Ohio Valley, though it is starting to become a little dry.

With the dry weather we are seeing, we reached out to OSU Extension Educator in Washington County Marcus McCartney to find out when it’s time to give your plants some water.

“People ask me ‘when do you water, and how should you water’. It comes down to the containers or even soil in your garden. I tell people you have the best built in soil probe, which is your finger. Just put your finger right in the soil. If it feels moist you’re good, but if it feels dry, it’s time to add some water,” said McCartney.

McCartney went on to say that the best time to water your plants is the morning.

If it is the late afternoon and your plants need some more water feel free to give them some.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Jeffrey Michael Covey
Obituary: Covey, Jeffrey Michael

Latest News

Customers who are part of a municipal aggregation, participate in the Percentage of Income...
AEP Ohio customers prepare for 28% electric bill increase
A way to slide into summer
Marietta Aquatic Center has a lot to offer visitors
Wood County Commissioners approve grant application for victim advocates
Wood County Commissioners approve grant application for victim advocates
The Pleasants Power Station will remain operational through July
The Pleasants Power Station will remain operational through July