Wood County Commissioners approve grant application for victim advocates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission on June 1 approved a Victims of Crime Act grant application.

The grant of just over $73,000 of federal funds distributed by the state will go toward the salaries and benefits of victim advocates working in the office of Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure.

The commissioners heard from Lefebure, along with grant writer Toni Tiano and Jez Williams, one of the two victim advocates currently working in the prosecutor’s office.

The three spoke on the value the victim advocates provide to the prosecutor’s office by acting as a liaison between the prosecutor and the victims of crimes.

“They do a lot of just general information for victims,” Lefebure said.”Who, people who have not been through the court system before, they provide that knowledge and basis for them to allow them to feel safe and secure to go through the process of the court system.”

The VOCA grant covers about 3/4 of the cost of salaries and benefits for the counties two victim advocates, with the County Commission providing the last quarter.

