WTAP to air BACF football game on MeTV

Game to be play Friday June 2 @ 7:10 p.m.
(WTAP)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been an early summer tradition since the mid-1990 ′s. 2023 marks the 28th year of the “Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis” football game.

Players from area West Virginia high schools will take on players from area Ohio schools. The game gives the players one last time to play high school football.

But, this game is for more than just bragging rights. The goal of the annual gridiron classic is to help raise money for research for cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is a lung disease that affects over 40-thousand Americans and currently has no cure.

The game is set to kick off at 7:10 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Marys High School.

Tickets are just $5 and will be available at the door. All money raised goes to fund research to find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

If you can’t make it to the game, WTAP will be airing the game on our MeTV channel.

Coverage starts at 6:30 tomorrow evening with our pregame show hosted by Phyllis Smith and Alexa Griffey.

Jim Wharton and Mike Hayden will call all the action of the game.

WTAP will also bring the WTAP News at Six newscast Live from the site of the game Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
A new potential buyer is expressing interest in the Pleasants Power Station
A new potential buyer is expressing interest in the Pleasants Power Station

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for Union Williams PSD
Cody Mullens
Glenville State establishes scholarship in memory of WVDOF Forester Cody Mullens
WVDOH held an open house in Parkersburg
W.Va. National Guard deployment to Southern Border authorized