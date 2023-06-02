B.A.C.F. players learn firsthand what they are playing for

Players, cheerleaders and band members came together for some fun and learning about cystic fibrosis.
B.A.C.F. players learn firsthand what they are playing for
B.A.C.F. players learn firsthand what they are playing for(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Players and other members of the B.A.C.F. game got together at the St. Marys Aquatic Center the day before the game.

Game participants got a chance to hear from the B.A.C.F. committee and even one seven-year old girl named Jayden George — who is battling cystic fibrosis.

“And so, they probably don’t think about it very much. So, being able to explain what CF is to them and how it really changes the way people can live everyday, that’s going to be a good opportunity,” Marietta H.S. cheer coach, Sarah Snow said. “And so now, they can take that into their future and understand that other people have that challenge and give back when they can and just be very grateful if they don’t have that challenge in their life.”

They learned firsthand what Jayden deals with. Officials with the game say it’s important for the kids to learn this and have some understanding of what they are playing for on Friday.

“It’s just very, very neat that people are reaching out to people with cystic fibrosis to get that insight from them. And then, obviously, you have people who have lost their lives to cystic fibrosis. And the family members who are involved in that. So, it’s definitely a humbling experience for sure,” BACF Football Game director, Jodi Mote said.

The BACF game will be happening at 7 p.m. this Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds the public of the dangers of UTV’s
Jeffrey Michael Covey
Obituary: Covey, Jeffrey Michael

Latest News

Pride in the Park at City Park this Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
Pride in the Park at City Park this Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
Pride in the Park at City Park this Saturday from 12-4 p.m.
Marietta Police Chief Katherine Warden says she is thankful to lead such a great group of...
Marietta’s first female police chief approaches 1-year anniversary of being sworn in
Made a stop in Marietta
American Countess Riverboat visited Marietta