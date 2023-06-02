B.A.C.F. players learn firsthand what they are playing for

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Players and other members of the B.A.C.F. game got together at the St. Marys Aquatic Center the day before the game.

Game participants got a chance to hear from the B.A.C.F. committee and even one seven-year old girl named Jayden George — who is battling cystic fibrosis.

“And so, they probably don’t think about it very much. So, being able to explain what CF is to them and how it really changes the way people can live everyday, that’s going to be a good opportunity,” Marietta H.S. cheer coach, Sarah Snow said. “And so now, they can take that into their future and understand that other people have that challenge and give back when they can and just be very grateful if they don’t have that challenge in their life.”

They learned firsthand what Jayden deals with. Officials with the game say it’s important for the kids to learn this and have some understanding of what they are playing for on Friday.

“It’s just very, very neat that people are reaching out to people with cystic fibrosis to get that insight from them. And then, obviously, you have people who have lost their lives to cystic fibrosis. And the family members who are involved in that. So, it’s definitely a humbling experience for sure,” BACF Football Game director, Jodi Mote said.

The BACF game will be happening at 7 p.m. this Friday.

