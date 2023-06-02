Comprehensive plan committee is discussed at Marietta City Council

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta city officials have created a committee to lead the comprehensive plan in terms of recommendations. It was briefly discussed at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Mayor Josh Schlicher told WTAP that the steering committee is made up of civic leaders, business leaders, institutional leaders such as colleges, etcetera.

He told WTAP that the committee will have its first meeting on June 22nd in which leaders will give a rundown of the comprehensive plan. It is open to the public but a heads up that the public input period has not yet started aka there will not be an open floor for community input at the meeting. The meeting will be at 7pm at the Marietta armory in room 10.

Also at city council, members adopted a resolution that would authorize the city’s law director to file for an appeal on a court’s decision relating to their lawsuit against organizations they blame for the River Trail’s failure.

Council member Mike Scales explained to WTAP that a court ruled that one of the organizations the city was suing will be taken out of the lawsuit.

