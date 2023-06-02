Gov. Justice announces W.Va. free fishing weekend

(Pexels/stock image)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is coming soon.

On June 10 and 11, 2023, residents and non-residents are able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams, and rivers without having to buy a license.

New anglers as well as people who have fished in the past but haven’t renewed their license are encouraged to participate.

West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is part of a nationwide effort to make fishing more accessible to the public, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

As part of Free Fishing Weekend, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will host its annual fishing derby for kids at Little Beaver State Park on June 10.

The event is free, but registration is required. Registration will take place on-site from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

