June’s First Friday in Marietta, “Downtown Art Walk” is the first of three art walks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Marietta Main Street’s First Friday event in June is a Downtown Art Walk. It is the first of three art walks this summer, with July and August being the next two.

The block of Butler St. from Front St. to Second St. will be closed for the event. Vendors and Artists get to showcase their work and sell what they make or what they bake.

Jen Tinkler, the Executive Director of Marietta Main Street says this is like a typical First Friday, except they will have Butler St. closed for the vendors and artists.

Tinkler explained that June’s First Friday Art Walk is different than the next two because it is sponsored by Hall Financial. She compared this to July when the art will take over the Armory lawn.

First Friday is from 5pm - 9 pm.

You can find more information on their website or their social media.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.