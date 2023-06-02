Lane closure in Parkersburg
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – There will be lane closures in Parkersburg over the weekend.
The center lanes of Camden Avenue will be closed just East of Division Street.
The lanes will be closed from the morning of Sunday, June 4 to the evening of Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
The lanes will be closed due to pavement restoration work according to the Parkersburg Utility Board.
A photo of the lane closure is below:
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.