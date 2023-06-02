Local grocery store will give free dinners to veterans and their spouses

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shop ‘n Save in Harrisville, W.Va. will be giving back to their local community the best way a grocery store knows how, with food.

The store will be giving away a free meal that includes pulled pork, baked potato and more. Store manager, Duane Adams says he feels that it is almost his duty to give back to the veterans of the community for what they sacrificed for us.

“We promote seniors and we promote veterans. Those two things we plan to give back to the community, every year we do that. We think that those two, the seniors are forgotten quite a bit and the veterans are forgotten quite a bit. Without the veterans we wouldn’t be here today and we feel that we can’t give too much back to them because of what they’ve sacrificed,” said Adams.

They also have other events for members in the community that Adams says they are proud of.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. at 1617 E. Main St in Harrisville, W.Va.

