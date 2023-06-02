Local high school athletes express what the BACF game means to them

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The BACF football game has taken place in 28 of the last 30 years.

This year I spoke with football athletes from local high schools about the BACF football game.

What the game meant to them, how excited they were to play in the game, what awareness they were hoping to bring to cystic fibrosis through the game and more.

Admittedly the players from West Virginia and Ohio didn’t know much about cystic fibrosis coming into the game. But when they were selected they took the time to learn about the condition.

“I learned yesterday that it could effect anybody of any age. They had a boy from East Fairmont, and he is just a grade under me. He has to take treatments and it affects his life pretty bad,” said Peyton Girard of St. Marys high school. “After I learned that I was able to come up here and play I looked into it a little bit so I tried to learn a little bit,” Hayden Suprano of Waterford high school said.

The BACF game has brought together players from both states that would usually rival each other to come together for a good cause.

“For me I want to say it’s a great deal to be able to play for them especially raising the money to help go towards funding and hopefully finding more research and cures,” said Seth Richards of Doddridge County high school.

“I’m happy that we’re able to play a game for this good cause and raise money to try to find a cure for it. I’m just happy to be on the football field and it’s for something worth fighting for, it’s not just for a game. It’s actually coming up with money and raising a cure for it or trying to find one,” Demetrius Gearheart of Parkersburg South said.

The game has brought an awareness and understanding to the players playing in the game and they are hopeful the game will bring the same thing to everyone attending or watching.

“Hopefully a lot of people show up and we raise a lot of money for the cause, and it goes good from there,” said Jacob Pantelidis of Waterford high school.

“I would just like to help inform the people who come to watch the game for football to learn more about Cystic Fibrosis and what they can do to help solve it,” said Zaiden Huck of Fort Frye high school.

The game will be played today starting at 7:00 p.m. at St. Marys high school.

