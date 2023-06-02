Marietta closes road

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The City of Marietta is temporarily closing a road.

Franklin Street will be closed between Market Street and Clinton Street.

The road will be closed June 5-7, 2023.

The closure is due to sewer repairs on Franklin Street, according to a statement from the Marietta Wastewater Department.

The sewer work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no parking on Franklin Street around the work zone.

For questions about the Sanitary Sewer work or road closure call Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

