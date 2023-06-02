Marietta College announces Interim President

Dr. Margaret L. Drugovich
Dr. Margaret L. Drugovich(Marietta College)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Marietta College’s Board of Trustees has appointed an interim president.

The appointment was announced on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Dr. Margaret L. Drugovich will serve as interim president effective on July 1, 2023.

Dr. Drugovich is a veteran college leader with proven strengths in strategic planning and implementation, enrollment management, and fundraising, according to a statement from Marietta College.

Marietta College says Dr. Drugovich previously served as the president of Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, for 14 years.

Additionally, Dr. Drugovich holds a doctoral degree from Case Western Reserve University, a master’s degree from Brown University, and a bachelor’s degree from Albertus Magnus College.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Bruce Alan Casto
Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan
Charles Rodney Poole
Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

Latest News

BACF football game
Local high school athletes express what the BACF game means to them
Vienna Police Department
Vienna PD seeing increase in vandalism
Celebrating 50th anniversary
Valley Gem 50th anniversary celebrations
Parkersburg South HS announces 2023 awards
Parkersburg South High School Band
Wood County Schools announce band and choir awards