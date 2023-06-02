Marietta College announces Interim President

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Marietta College’s Board of Trustees has appointed an interim president.

The appointment was announced on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Dr. Margaret L. Drugovich will serve as interim president effective on July 1, 2023.

Dr. Drugovich is a veteran college leader with proven strengths in strategic planning and implementation, enrollment management, and fundraising, according to a statement from Marietta College.

Marietta College says Dr. Drugovich previously served as the president of Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, for 14 years.

Additionally, Dr. Drugovich holds a doctoral degree from Case Western Reserve University, a master’s degree from Brown University, and a bachelor’s degree from Albertus Magnus College.

