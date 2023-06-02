Marietta Community Foundation bids farewell to board member, announces opportunity

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) is saying goodbye to an integral member.

Tatum Palmer is resigning from her position on the MCF Board of Directors after three years of service.

The MCF made this announcement on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Palmer was instrumental in shaping the Foundation’s initiatives and will continue to inspire future endeavors, according to a statement from the MCF.

Palmer was an active member of the community serving in multiple other organizations as well.

As Palmer exits, the Foundation is actively seeking the involvement of high-caliber individuals from Washington County and the surrounding areas.

For more information visit www.mcfohio.org/committees or contact Heather Allender, President & CEO of the MCF, at heather@mcfohio.org.

