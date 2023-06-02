Marietta man receives kidney from another Marietta man

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Evan Benson has recently received a kidney from the late Ryan Osborne.

Osborne passed away in Texas and his family who lives in Marietta knew that Benson was in need of a kidney. After going through all the proper channels the family discovered that Ryan and Evan were a perfect match.

After about three years of waiting on the list for a kidney Benson found his perfect match and he didn’t know it would be from someone in his own county. Benson says getting that call on May 5 he knew all of the stress was soon coming to an end.

It was a sigh of relief for me and just an emotional time to just reflect on everything I’ve been through. I’ve been in and out of hospitals for probably a year now which is more than I’ve ever been in my life. So, dealing with that you wonder if this is ever going to happen and it finally does,” Benson said.

Benson believes that if this story today has helped even one person then he has done a successful job sharing his story. He has something to say to the people who are still going through the struggle he went through.

“I would say just keep going. Just keep pushing through, keep taking your medicine, keep listening to the doctors I know that it’s hard but keep pushing through. I tried from the beginning to stay positive and kept reminding myself that this is just a part of my life and I know I’m going to get to tell the story later down the road,” Benson said.

Benson thanks his family, his girlfriend, his doctors and his job for continuously supporting him and keeping him positive throughout the journey.

He also thanked the Osborne family who thought of him during their tough times and helped him when he needed it.

You can follow Evan Benson’s story by clicking here.

