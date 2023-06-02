PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Brandy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley!

Brandy is a three-year-old Beagle. She is a sweet and loving girl, but is a little timid due to being scared.

Brandy loves to be lazy and cuddle. She did have two puppies that were just adopted, so she’s a little scared and lonely. She would make a good companion for a family.

Brandy does well with other other dogs, cats, and children.

If you would like to adopt Brandy or any other pets from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley head on over to https://www.hsov.org/ and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.