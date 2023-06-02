Obituary: Morehead, James Robert

James Robert “Rob” Morehead, age 54, of Belpre passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023, surrounded by family. Rob was an avid bowler and tutored others when he was no longer able to bowl himself. He loved the Indianapolis Colts, going to dinner with friends, and racing- especially dirt track racing. Rob was known for the ability to light up a room with his smile and infectious laugh. He was a graduate of Washington County Joint Vocational School District. He had been employed at Nashua, Red Lobster, 3B Carpet, and Jan Dils Attorney office in the past.

Rob is survived by his mother and step father, Vicki and Bill Parrish Jr., of Washington, WV. He is also survived by his faithful four-legged friend Molly.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Pike Street Lanes in Southside Parkersburg, WV on August 13, 2023 at 4:30 pm. Cards and messages of condolences may be mailed to 734 Mary Street Belpre, OH 45714.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

