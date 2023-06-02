A Parkersburg man arrested for over 70 counts of explicit minor material

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg man was arrested on a warrant for over 70 counts Tuesday.

According to Parkersburg Police Department, Robert Hickman from Parkersburg was arrested on a warrant for 72 counts of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead to an investigation into Hickman.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children collected hundreds of images and videos for evidence when they executed the search warrant, according to law enforcement.

Hickman was arraigned in the Wood County Magistrate Court where his bond was set at $250,000.

He was unable to post bond and is currently being housed in North Central Regional Jail.

