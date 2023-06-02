Parkersburg South HS announces 2023 awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Parkersburg South High School’s class of 2023 awards ceremony happened recently.

The 56th Annual Awards Assembly was held at Parkersburg South High School on May 22, 2023 in the Rod Oldham Athletic Center, the following students were recognized and awarded scholarships.

Valedictorian -Landon Abilmona;

Gold Cords/4.00+ GPA – Landon Abilmona, Christian Altizer, Alyse Bailey, Olivia Burris, Siann Daniels, Alyssan Dowler, Kira Dowler, Michael Dugan, Sara Ellem, Matalenne Foggin, Christopher Fox, Abigail Francisco, Alayna Goff, Kaden Goodwin, Logan Henthorn, Emilia Horton, Lillie Jett, Bentley Kinzer, Andrew Kirk, Jacob Koon, Meredith Kupfner, Lora Litman, Vanessa Mackey, Mallory Marks, Alexis McMillion, Seth Meadows, Ivy Moneypenny, Zachary Parsons, Gage Piggott, Nathaniel Plotner, Tessa Prunty, Ryan Richardson, Kadence Riggle, Chole Robinson, Brooke Sandy, Madison Sandy, Mikayla Satow, Nathan Schramm, Olivia Smedley, Kara Snyder, Luna Spears, Laci Stone, Akash Suresh, Danielle Viers, Caylen Ward, Macie Watkins, Tyler Wright, Lingjian Zheng;

Silver Honor Cords/3.8-3.99 GPA - Isabel Arreola, Ava Barton, Breanna Beverage, Madison Binkney, Abigail Brown, Lamari Buffington, Mariah Buffington, Taryn Collins, Alexandra DeShetler, Natalie Donohew, Braelyn Ferguson, Braeden Hamilton, Miciah Jones, Makenzie Knight, Alethea Koskey, Kelsey Langdon, Lindsey Law, Jakob Lemasters, Jackson Lovell, Caitrin Lowers, Aaron Macke, Nathan Macke, Ryan Martin, Elijah Maynard, Rylea Mercer, Andrew Pierotti, Alan Talbott, Rylee Waggoner, Kyle Wheeler, Mariah Wilson;

White Cords/3.6-3.79 GPA - Isaiah Albertus, Brodie Battin, Anthony Beckett, Evelyn Blackwell, Isaac Bradley, Roman Bradley, Jeremy Daggett, Cami Derenberger, Olivia Edinger, Aiden Fife, Kaci Guthrie, Bailey Holcomb, Asher Hyde, Talina Jones, Hayden Kelley, Austin Kent, Emily Kent, Logan Knight, Taylor Lamp, Sundance Lewis, Ashlyn Limer, Mia Miller, Luke Modesitt, Iain Perry, Austin Reeves, Erin Riesbeck, Kamryn Sallee, Aiden Shreves, Alexis Smith, Kaleb Tanner, Lance Walters;

Promise Scholarship – Landon Abilmona, Isaiah Albertus, Anthony Beckett, Quinten Boso, Isaac Bradley, Olivia Burris, Gabriel Campbell, Taryn Collins, Alexandra DeShetler, Natalie Donohew, Michael Dugan, Sara Ellem, Isabella File, Matalenne Foggin, Christopher Fox, Alayna Goff, Braeden Hamilton, Logan Henthorn, Emilia Horton, Lillie Jett, Miciah Jones, Talina Jones, Hayden Kelley, Bentley Kinzer, Andrew Kirk, Makenzie Knight, Jacob Koon, Jackson Lovell, Vanessa Mackey, Mallory Marks, Elijah Maynard, Seth Meadows, Ivy Moneypenny, Zachary Parsons, Iain Perry, Gage Piggott, Nathaniel Plotner, Erin Riesbeck, Kadence Riggle, Chloe Robinson, Kamryn Sallee, Brooke Sandy, Madison Sandy, Mikayla Satow, Aiden Shreves, Olivia Smedley, Kara Snyder, Akash Suresh, Danielle Viers, Lance Walters, Macie Watkins, Kyle Wheeler, Tyler Wright, Lingjian Zheng;

WV State Wide Independent Living Council Essay Award – Lingjian Zheng, Mariah Wilson;

Logan Dilliner Memorial Scholarship – Abigail Francisco, Kaleb Tanner;

PSHS Class of 1978 Scholarship – Emilia Horton, Siann Daniels;

Lifetime Achievement Award – Kadence Riggle;

South Parkersburg Women’s Club Scholarship – Madison Binkney, Brooke Sandy;

First Mutual Bank – Mikayla Satow;

Remarkable Futures Chick-Fil-A Scholarship – Alexandra DeShetler, Clareese Dowler;

Charles & Anna Gault Scholarship – Garrett Lewis;

O.J. Stout Scholarship – Isaac Bradley, Lingjian Zheng, Landon Abilmona, Izaia Nazelrod, Austin Kent;

Wood County 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Sale Committee Scholarship - Austin Kent, Mallory Marks;

Constellium Skilled Trades Scholarship – Alec Marshall;

River City Runners & Walkers Club Scholarship – Kaden Goodwin;

South Parkersburg Lions Club Scholarship – Austin Kent, Austin Reeves, Tessa Prunty, Rylea Mercer;

PEO Star Scholarship – Macie Watkins;

Michael C. Whitlow Scholarship – Emilia Horton;

Scott McCormick Memorial Scholarship – Austin Kent;

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award – Emilia Horton;

April Lee Tibbs Scholarship – Kadence Riggle;

Carl M. Rose Memorial Scholarship – Ryan Richardson ;

Holly Jackson Wuller Memorial Scholarship – Alyssan Dowler ;

David Medley Memorial Scholarship – Braden Whipkey;

Harold F. Salsbery Scholarship – Natalie Donohew;

Megan Nicole Longwell Scholarship – Ryan Martin;

R.N. Gaggar Family Scholarship – Austin Kent, Kyle Wheeler;

Robert Foster Jr. Memorial Scholarship – Bentley Kinzer;

Russ Grant Memorial Scholarship for Tennis – Tyler Wright;

Whitaker-Minard Memorial Scholarship – Landon Abilmona;

William E. “Bill” Gallagher Scholarship – Garrett Lewis;

Alice & Jack Myers Scholarship Kiwanis Club of North Parkersburg – Chloe Robinson;

V96.9 Patriot Pride Scholarship – Mackenzie Mott, Zachary Parsons;

OVAC Tennis Scholarship – Sundance Lewis;

FAIRMONT STATE UNIVERSITY – Opportunity Scholarship – Amia Jenkins, Kadence Riggle, Mikayla Satow, Brianna Swiger;

McClain Finalist Scholarship – Kadence Riggle;

SOAR Scholarship – Madison Sandy, Kadence Riggle Jessica Garrett, Ryan Martin, Hayden Coplin;

GLENVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY – Dean’s Award – Kelly Bargeloh, Kaci Guthrie, Braeden Hamilton, Kelsey Langdon, Rylea Mercer, Nathaniel Plotner;

Pioneer Award – Brianna Swiger, Dalton Veon;

Director’s Award – Adam Woolard;

Athletic Award – Braeden Hamilton;

Band Award – Garrett Lewis, Rylea Mercer;

Fine Arts Award – Garrett Lewis, Rylea Mercer, Adam Woolard ;

MARIETTA COLLEGE – Pioneer Grant – Demetrius Gearheart, Braden Whipkey;

Compass Scholarship – Meadow Mowrey, Carrie Rhodes;

Long Blue Line Scholarship – Carrie Rhodes, Brooke Sandy ;

WV Pioneer Grant – Carrie Rhodes;

1835 Founders Scholarship – Brooke Sandy;

MARSHALL UNIVERSITY – Level 2 Get Started Scholarship – Alyssan Dowler, Kira Dowler;

Level 4 Get Started Scholarship – Chloe Cole;

Level 5 Get Started Scholarship – Julie French;

Marshall Opportunity Grant – Allie Blosser, Sundance Lewis;

Presidential Scholarship – Mackenzie Knight;

UNIVERSITY OF CHARLESTON – UC Academic, Room & Board Scholarship , 1888 Scholarship , Brotherton Scholarship – Zachary Parsons;

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – College of Business and Economics Dean’s Level 1 Scholarship – Seth Meadows;

College of Creative Arts Scholarships – Talina Jones, Steven Harris;

Diversity Scholarships – Lillie Jett, Bentley Kinzer, Tyson Meadows ;

Engineering Excellence Level 2 Scholarship – Olivia Burris, Michael Dugan;

Engineering Excellence Level 1 Scholarship – Sara Ellem;

Leadership Scholarship – Natalie Donohew ;

Go First Level 4 Scholarship – Steven Harris, Aiden Maze, Tyson Meadows;

Go First Level 3 Scholarship/Scholarship of Distinction Level 4 – Quinten Boso, Aiden Fife, John Hannah, Talina Jones, Ashlyn Limer, Kyle Wheeler;

Go First Level 2 Scholarship/Scholarship of Distinction Level 3 – Isaiah Albertus, Abigail Brown, Matalenne Foggin, Lillie Jett, Miciah Jones, Austin Kent, Bentley Kinzer, Mallory Marks, Olivia Smedley, Macie Watkins;

Scholarship of Distinction Level 2 – Landon Abilmona, Natalie Donohew, Alayna Goff, Emilia Horton, Hayden Kelley, Andrew Kirk, Elijah Maynard, Seth Meadows, Akash Suresh, Tyler Wright;

Scholarship of Distinction Level 1 – Olivia Burris Michael Dugan, Kara Snyder, Lingjian Zheng;

Bucklew Scholarship – Sara Ellem;

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY OF PARKERSBURG – Presidential Scholarship – Alexis McMillion;

Debra McIntosh Memorial Fund – Caitrin Lowers;

Jima Dotson Memorial Scholarship – Kamryn Sallee;

WVUP Early College Achievement Award – Sundance Lewis, Olivia Smedley, Kira Dowler, Breanna Beverage, Natalie Donohew, Madison Sandy, Tyler Wright, Michael Dugan, Matalenne Foggin, Emilia Horton, Kamryn Sallee, Macie Watkins, Alayna Goff, Caylen Ward, Gabriel Campbell, Carrie Rhodes, Brooke Sandy, Christian Altizer, Bo Brissey, Abigail Francisco, Mikayla Satow, Caleb Casto, Kaden Goodwin, Justin Sams, Kelly Bargeloh, Sara Ellem, Nathan Ford, Lindsey Law, Mallory Marks, Alexis Smith, Jessica Cook, Arianna Gault, Alan Talbott, Allie Blosser, Owen Joy, Landon McGary, Alexis McMillion, Zachary Parsons, Kadence Riggle, Kalvin Westfall;

Patriot Foundation in Memory of Teri Bragg Scholarship – Kaden Goodwin, Lora Litman;

Advanced Placement Scholars – Landon Abilmona; Olivia Burris, Bailey Holcomb, Andrew Kirk, Vanessa Mackey, Elijah Maynard, Kadence Riggle, Chloe Robinson, Luna Spears;

WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN – Dean’s Scholarship and WV Wesleyan Grant Scholarship – Aiden Blake;

WEST LIBERTY UNIVERSITY Black & Gold Scholarship – Erin Riesbeck;

Snow Biz Scholarship – Kadence Riggle;

Harold C. Parsons Scholarship – Landon Abilmona, Alayna Goff, Lingjian Zheng;

Nicholas & Mary Agnes Trivillian Memorial Fund – Natalie Donohew, Bentley Kinzer;

Wood County Association of School Administrators and Friends of Education Scholarship – Landon Abilmona;

Ester A. Cunningham Memorial Scholarship – Aiden Shreves;

St. Joseph’s University Scholarship and Food Marketing Scholarship – Ava Barton;

Mary Baldwin Academic Scholarship, Mary Baldwin Arts Scholarship, Choral Scholarship, Applied Music Scholarship – Tessa Prunty;

Ohio Admissions Promise Award – Lora Litman, Jakob LeMasters, Brodie Battin;

OHIO Excellence Scholarship – Lora Litman, Jakob LeMasters, Brodie Battin;

OHIO Trustee Award – Jakob LeMasters; OHIO Commitment Scholarship , Residential Artist Award , Fine Arts Talent Award , OHIO Forward Scholarship – Brodie Battin;

J. Ryan Graham Memorial Scholarship – Isabella Wilcoxen;

2023 Plumber and Steamfitter’s Local 565 Scholarship – Alexandra DeShetler;

At Large Walter L. Mitchell Memorial Award – Danielle Viers.

