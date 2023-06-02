Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time

The BACF Game has some meaning to the players, cheerleaders and bandmembers involved.
Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time
Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the BACF Game getting closer, some of the kids involved in this game will be looking to make the most of today.

Officials at last evening’s pool event at the St. Marys Aquatic Center talked to the young people who will be a part of the BACF Game today at 7 p.m. That includes the football players, the cheerleaders and band members. This will be the last time many of them will get the chance to perform on the field.

Marietta high school cheer coach, Sarah snow talked about how important it is for the cheer team to get one last hurrah.

“And I think it’s just a really great opportunity to get the kids involved in something bigger than themselves. And bigger than their sport and their school. Bringing them all together and kind of seeing them enjoy the sport of cheerleading together one last time,” Snow said.

Some of the cheerleaders come from Marietta, Waterford and Belpre.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Bruce Alan Casto
Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan
Charles Rodney Poole
Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

Latest News

Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott
Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott
St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game
St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game
Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910
Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910
Jaiden George talks living with cystic fibrosis, BACF Game
Jaiden George talks living with cystic fibrosis, BACF Game