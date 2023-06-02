Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the BACF Game getting closer, some of the kids involved in this game will be looking to make the most of today.

Officials at last evening’s pool event at the St. Marys Aquatic Center talked to the young people who will be a part of the BACF Game today at 7 p.m. That includes the football players, the cheerleaders and band members. This will be the last time many of them will get the chance to perform on the field.

Marietta high school cheer coach, Sarah snow talked about how important it is for the cheer team to get one last hurrah.

“And I think it’s just a really great opportunity to get the kids involved in something bigger than themselves. And bigger than their sport and their school. Bringing them all together and kind of seeing them enjoy the sport of cheerleading together one last time,” Snow said.

Some of the cheerleaders come from Marietta, Waterford and Belpre.

