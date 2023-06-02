Pride in the Park at City Park this Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Out MOV will be returning with Pride in the Park this Saturday.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV’s executive director, Liz Hamperian says the event is growing once again this year with more organizations and vendors coming in support.

The annual event for the non-profit provides those in the LGBTQ-plus community and allies a safe space to celebrate during Pride month. Hamperian says this event is especially significant for children who may not have this sort of environment available to them.

“Because these kids can’t drive down to Charleston. There parents wouldn’t take them down. Their parents might not even know if they don’t have a supportive home. So, for them to be able to come somewhere locally and at least for one day a year have a day where they can fly their flags and have fun and be themselves, I think it means a lot to them,” Hamperian said.

The event will be going on this saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the band shell in City Park.

There will be live bands, food trucks and art and crafts for kids from the Boys and Girls Club.

