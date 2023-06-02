St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game

Cystic fibrosis is something impacting not only the people who are diagnosed, but the family members around them.
St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game
St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I don’t know necessarily if the young boys really know what it’s about,” Tessy Carr said. “They just want to play football. But it really means a lot to people who are affected by someone in their family that has cystic fibrosis.”

Carr’s mother, Dorothy Scadden passed away on May 22, 1984 from cystic fibrosis. Tessy was only 11 years old.

Carr says most of her memories are of her mother battling the disease.

“I mean I do have fond memories of her,” Carr said. “But a lot of my memories are of her being sick. So, that kind of overshadows the good things. She had a beautiful singing voice. So, when we were kids, my sister and I used to sing with her when we were in church.”

Tessy says she is very thankful for what the battle against cystic fibrosis game does in spreading awareness of this disease.

“So, I think just bringing awareness to the disease and updating people on the new treatments they have is very good and remarkable,” Carr said.

Tessy even got the chance to see her son and his friends play in the game. She still has her son’s jersey from the game.

“Yeah, my son Noah Shultz, he played in the game when he was a senior. It was several years ago,” Carr said. “And I can’t even tell you what it meant to me. I don’t think he comprehended because he was wanting to play football. So, it touched me in my heart really like nothing else. And his buddies got to play with him. And it was very special. And at that time, I would talk to the team as well and kind of give them a little bit of knowledge of what it was about and thanking them with my whole heart.”

Tessy says she hopes to see her youngest son play in the BACF Game soon.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Bruce Alan Casto
Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan
Charles Rodney Poole
Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

Latest News

Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott
Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott
Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time
Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time
Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910
Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910
Jaiden George talks living with cystic fibrosis, BACF Game
Jaiden George talks living with cystic fibrosis, BACF Game