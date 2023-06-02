St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I don’t know necessarily if the young boys really know what it’s about,” Tessy Carr said. “They just want to play football. But it really means a lot to people who are affected by someone in their family that has cystic fibrosis.”

Carr’s mother, Dorothy Scadden passed away on May 22, 1984 from cystic fibrosis. Tessy was only 11 years old.

Carr says most of her memories are of her mother battling the disease.

“I mean I do have fond memories of her,” Carr said. “But a lot of my memories are of her being sick. So, that kind of overshadows the good things. She had a beautiful singing voice. So, when we were kids, my sister and I used to sing with her when we were in church.”

Tessy says she is very thankful for what the battle against cystic fibrosis game does in spreading awareness of this disease.

“So, I think just bringing awareness to the disease and updating people on the new treatments they have is very good and remarkable,” Carr said.

Tessy even got the chance to see her son and his friends play in the game. She still has her son’s jersey from the game.

“Yeah, my son Noah Shultz, he played in the game when he was a senior. It was several years ago,” Carr said. “And I can’t even tell you what it meant to me. I don’t think he comprehended because he was wanting to play football. So, it touched me in my heart really like nothing else. And his buddies got to play with him. And it was very special. And at that time, I would talk to the team as well and kind of give them a little bit of knowledge of what it was about and thanking them with my whole heart.”

Tessy says she hopes to see her youngest son play in the BACF Game soon.

