Valley Gem 50th anniversary celebrations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Valley Gem is celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Saturday.

In honor of the 50th anniversary the Valley Gem will give passengers a taste of what tours and dinner cruises were like when they first began.

Co-owners Captains Jason and Heather Sands hope this provides passengers a fun glimpse at what the Valley Gem use to be like.

“We are going to do some hour long sight seeing tours for people to come at a reduced rate, closer to what it was in 1973. Our dinner cruises are very different than what they were when they started in 1973. We are going to throw back a little bit, and do a picnic dinner, more inline with what they would have done then,” said Captain H. Sands.

