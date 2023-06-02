Valley Gem 50th anniversary celebrations

Celebrating 50th anniversary
Celebrating 50th anniversary(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Valley Gem is celebrating their 50th Anniversary on Saturday.

In honor of the 50th anniversary the Valley Gem will give passengers a taste of what tours and dinner cruises were like when they first began.

Co-owners Captains Jason and Heather Sands hope this provides passengers a fun glimpse at what the Valley Gem use to be like.

“We are going to do some hour long sight seeing tours for people to come at a reduced rate, closer to what it was in 1973. Our dinner cruises are very different than what they were when they started in 1973. We are going to throw back a little bit, and do a picnic dinner, more inline with what they would have done then,” said Captain H. Sands.

For more information on the events you can visit the Valley Gem Sternwheeler - website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Bruce Alan Casto
Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan
Charles Rodney Poole
Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

Latest News

BACF football game
Local high school athletes express what the BACF game means to them
Vienna Police Department
Vienna PD seeing increase in vandalism
Parkersburg South HS announces 2023 awards
Parkersburg South High School Band
Wood County Schools announce band and choir awards