Vienna PD seeing increase in vandalism

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With schools being out for the summer, local law enforcement is noticing a slight increase in vandalism.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer noted that they have noticed a slight increase in vandalism at Jackson Park.

They have cameras up around the park and, like other departments, they are increasing patrol in certain areas.

Parents and gradians can help limit the vandalism according to Chief Pifer.

“Just know what your kids are doing. They’re under your supervision; whether you’re a parent, could be grandparent, could be a babysitter, what ever. Just know what they’re doing, where they’re at, know what to expect of them, know how to get ahold of them, have an open line of communication. Just generally know where they’re suppose to be, and when they are suppose to be there,” said Chief Pifer.

Chief Pifer went on to say that if you hear or see something, call 9-1-1.

They depend on the community to be their eyes and ears, and report anything that they see so they can respond.

