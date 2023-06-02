Westbrook Health Services receives federal funding

Westbrook Health Services
Westbrook Health Services(Angel Thompson)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A behavioral healthcare facility in Parkersburg is receiving federal funding.

Westbrook Health Services will receive $545,000 in federal funds toward substance abuse and mental health services.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

The $545,000 awarded to Westbrook Health Services is part of the $1.6 million in total that was provided to the state of West Virginia.

“I am happy to see HHS delivering funding to West Virginia for Head Start Programs and those struggling with substance abuse and mental illness,” said Sen. Capito.

