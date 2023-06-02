Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house bill passed which will add another magistrate for Wood County.

House Bill 2910 is setup to allocate additional magistrates in West Virginia. Wood County will go from four to five magistrates.

Wood county magistrate, Jody Purkey said this was done after a study done by the state supreme court showing an increase in caseloads in areas of the state.

“It accumulated where the amount of time and case loads have increased in a lot of our counties. And counties were needing additional magistrates. We went from 159 magistrates to 170 in the entire state. There’s several counties that will be getting additional magistrates and we are lucky enough to have an additional magistrate here coming in 2024 that’ll be on a ballot for new elections,” Purkey said.

Purkey says this will not only help make the process in the courts go faster, but it will benefit Wood County being on the state border.

