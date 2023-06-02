Wood County Schools announce band and choir awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Schools in Wood County have announced band and choir awards for 2022-2023.

The announcement includes awards won by both middle school and high school music programs.

The awards and acknowledgments are listed in no particular order.

Patriot Marching Band Competition Results:

WV Oil and Gas Festival at Tyler Consolidated HS:

• Honor Band for both Parade and Field Show

• Gold Band for both Parade and Field Show

• Field Commander-Gold

• Color Guard & Twirlers-Gold

• Percussion-Gold

Jim Kessell Big Red Band Invitational at PHS :

• Grand Champion

• 1st Place in Class

• 1st Place Field Commander

• 1st Place Color Guard & Twirlers

• 1st Place Percussion

The Horseshoe Classic at Philip Barbour High School :

• Best Overall Twirlers

• Runner Up Class A Band

• 2nd overall Color Guard

The Black Walnut Festival in Spencer, WV:

• Parade Honor Band • Grand Champion/Honor Band

• 1st Place in Class

• 1st Place Color Guard

• 1st Place Twirler

• 1st Runner Up Miss Majorette-Maci Watkins

• 2nd place Percussion

WV Marching Band Invitational :

• Placed 6th out of 47 Bands

• 3rd Place in Class A

• Miss Majorette-Macie Watkins

• Best Overall Feature Twirlers

• 2nd Overall Guard

Performed for Home and Away Football games, the WV Football State playoffs and Championship game, PSHS boys and girls Basketball games, and various other performances including marching the parade at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Regional Solo and Ensemble Festival:

10 Superior Ratings

2 Excellent Ratings

The Jazz Combo qualified and performed for the WV State Honors Recital and The Arts Alive Concert in Charleston, WV

Marshall Honor Band Participants:

Claria Goff

Della Mathers

Alyssan Dowler

Caleb Rowen

Dan Life

Erin Carmicle

Marshall Jazz Festival and Marshall Jazz All-Stars :

Both Blue and White Jazz Ensembles performed

Outstanding Soloists: Brodie Battin and Aiden Shreves

Marshall All Stars: Brodie Battin, Adam Woolard, Della Mathers, Caytlin Matheny

Southern Regional Jazz Festival :

Jazz Blue-Superior Rating

Jazz White-Superior Rating

Outstanding Rhythm Section Award

Regional Honor Band Members:

Dan Life

Claria Goff

Landon Henthorn

Michael Kestner

WV All State Band Members:

Della Mathers

Alyssan Dowler

Caleb Rowen

Dan Life

Erin Carmicle

Freshman Band:

Superior ratings at WVSSAC Band Festival

Symphonic Band:

Superior Ratings at WVSSAC Band Festival

Parkersburg High School Choir

Here are this year’s achievements for the PHS Choir Department:

West Virginia American Choral Director’s Association Qualifiers:

Noah Ray (Could not attend, but qualified)

Nathan Thornton

National American Choral Director’s Association SATB Choir Qualifier:

Lauren Modesitt

All State Choir

Lily Floyd

Lauren Modesitt

Ally Hamric

Lily Wharton

Hunter Hall

Joshua Fruner

Hayden Leavitt

Noah Ray

Chamber Choir selected as the West Virginia Honor Choir, Scoring the highest of all applicants in the state.

Worldstrides Heritage Festival (Adjudication and Competition)

A Cappella Choir, Gold Rating (97.3), 1st Place, Adjudicator Award, Outstanding Choir

Women’s Ensemble, Gold Rating (97), Adjudicator Award

Chamber Choir, Gold Rating (93.3)

Men’s Ensemble, Gold Rating (92.7)

School also collected the Sweepstakes Award for having two or more ensembles and scoring the highest/closest to 200.

All ensembles invited to participate in the Carnegie Hall “Festival of Gold”.

Blennerhassett Middle Choir

Director Rick Morgan <frmorgan@k12.wv.us>

Straight Superior Ratings during 7th and 8th grade ratings Festival

16 students participated in the Wood County Honor Choir this year.

Hamilton Middle School Band

Director Scott Kitchen <bkitchen@k12.wv.us>

Hamilton Middle School band received a superior rating at the region 2 Band festival this April.

In February we attended solo and ensemble and had a marimba soloist receive a superior (1) for her solo and our 7th-8th grade percussion ensemble received a superior as well.

In the fall, one of our percussionists was invited to play with a local jazz band during a ballroom dance. We had 30 members perform with the PHS band during middle school band night last October. Three members were selected to perform in the region 2 honor band held in early April.

Several students from our band took trips to hear the West Virginia Symphony.

Vandy Middle School Band

Director Shaun Davis <sedavis@k12.wv.us>

VanDevender Middle School Band Accomplishments and Awards for WTAP:

Allison Poole- Trumpet Solo “Bourree” by G.F. Handel. Excellent “II” Rating. 8th grade.

Dani Barclay- Mallet Solo “Barber of Seville” by G. Rossini. Good “III” Rating. 8th grade.

2023 Region 2 Middle School Honor Band members from Vandy: all 8th grade.

Dani Barclay- Percussion

Devaughn Day- Clarinet

Allison Poole- Trumpet

Paul Winter- Trumpet

Williamstown High School Band

The Pride of Williamstown participated in 6 competitions.

John Marshall Competition

1st Place Color Guard

Oil and Gas Marching Band Festival

Parade; Silver

Field Show; Silver

Color Guard; Silver

Drum Major; Bronze

Percussion; Bronze

PSHS Patriot Marching Band Invitational

3rd Place-Percussion; Class C

2nd Place-Color Guard; Class C

3rd Place-Band; Class C

3rd Place-Division 1 Overall

4th Runner Up Governor’s Cup

Jim Kessel’s Big Red Band Invitational

1st Place Twirler

3rd Place Band; Class C

3rd Place; Division 2 Overall

Black Walnut Festival

2nd Place-Parade; Class B

1st Place-Color Guard; Class B

3rd Place-Field Commander; Class B

2nd Place-Percussion; Class B

2nd Place-Class B Field Competition

Division 2 Runner Up Grand Champion

WV Marching Band Invitational

3rd Place-Class C Band

Blue Division-2nd Runner Up Grand Champion

(So Third out of 27 Bands)

And overall we were 11th out of 46 Bands!

The Pride of Williamstown also performed at City Park with South and PHS. They performed in 6 parades. They also got to represent Williamstown and Wood County while performing at Universal Studios in March.

---We had 25 beginning musicians, and this was out of a class of 86

---14 students auditioned for the WV All-State Band

---2 students were accepted in the WV All-State Band.

---34 Entries for the Solo and Ensemble Festival. 78 Total members of the band program participated. 10 entries received a superior rating and 16 received an excellent rating (2)

---2 Students were selected to perform at the WVMEA Conference

---5 Students participated in the Marshall University Honor Band

---14 Students participated in the Region 2 High School Honor Band

---1 Student was selected to perform at Arts Alive

Our students performed in 2 Band Concerts and performed in our Williamstown Strings Concerts for the full orchestra pieces.

