Youth Empowered NFL Flag Football playing at halftime of B.A.C.F. Football game

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After a successful inaugural season, the new Youth Empowered NFL flag football league will be showing off their skills at halftime of the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football game.

This is a chance for the kids of the new league to play on a huge stage under the lights while they also help the cause in the battle against cystic fibrosis.

The halftime show will show off the super bowl matchup in the first season as the Raiders from Roane County play the Packers out of Waterford.

