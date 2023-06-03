The City of Marietta arranges trash pick-up events

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is organizing four trash clean-up events.

Mayor Josh Schlicher said the goal is to fill in the gaps of the city’s regular trash pick up service.

There will be two locations in which multiple dumpsters will be lined up with people to help you unload your things.

The locations are Jackson Park and Flanders Field.

Schlicher said the goal is to clean up the city.

“This is to take care of things that are accumulating around the house, whether it’s old TV’s or maybe an old couch or a mattress - whatever it might be - old furniture. You can clean out your garage, clean off your porch, backyard, whatever it might be,” he said.

All clean up events will last from 8am to 4pm. They will happen on June 9th and 10th as well as the 16th and 17th.

Schlicher said that, if you have too many things to take to the locations, city officials might be able to go to you. Just call the mayor’s office to see if arrangements are possible.

