Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen West Virginia State trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered for his dedication to the community.

The Williamson Public Library posted several pictures on their Facebook page showing WVSP trooper Cory Maynard reading to children.

According to a post from the library, “West Virginia state trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard always there to help when he was needed.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held despite storms
Taste of Parkersburg was held despite the storms
Arrested on over 70 counts
A Parkersburg man arrested for over 70 counts of explicit minor material
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody

Latest News

One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
West Virginia, Ohio among states awarded in Suboxone settlement
Parkersburg Welcome Center sees more traffic as weather warms
Stock photo
West Virginia, Ohio among states awarded in Suboxone settlement
PSHS 2023 awards assembly