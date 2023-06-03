A memorial plaque for a former Vienna Police Chief was unveiled

Memorial Plaque for former police chief Deem unveiled
Memorial Plaque for former police chief Deem unveiled
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A ceremony was held in Vienna to dedicate a plaque in memory of former Vienna Police Chief Gary Deem.

Former Chief Gary Deem was a part of Vienna Police Department for 44 years and 37 of those years were as police chief.

During the dedication several spoke about everything that former Chief Deem did for the community.

Retired Vienna Police Department Sergeant Steve Williams shared how helpful Chief Deem was to other law enforcement.

“He believed, if someone needed help, we rolled, and that was just how it was. When we had our K-9 program, he was always willing to have our dogs out and helping. He believed in a team effort,” said Williams.

Former Chief Deem’s son, Wood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Deem,  shares what this dedication means to him and his family.

“Oh, a lot. Again, I don’t know how you would put that into words. It’s very humbling to know that they thought that much of dad,” said Chief Deputy M. Deem.

A lot of people will always remember Chief Deem.

“There will only be one, and as some of the speakers said earlier, when you’re in Vienna and you say ‘chief’, that is who it is, Chief Deem. There have been other great men who’ve been chief since then, but he’s chief, and he will always be chief. Chief Gary Deem of the Vienna Police,” recalled Williams.

The memorial plaque will be added to the Vienna Police Department building in the near future.

