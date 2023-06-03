Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A milestone marker will be put in for a historical resident of Marietta.

The milestone marker will be dedicated to Charlotte Scott.

Scott is a former slave born in the early 1800′s and moved to Marietta by way of a family upon her freedom.

Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley president, Leight Murray said Scott is best known for what she had done after hearing of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

“When she hears the news of his assassination, she’s devastated. Returns from the family’s kitchen to her room and brings her first five dollars she has earned as a domestic servant to the Rucker family,” Murray said. “She gives this five dollars to the local minister and says, ‘Please, I beg you, please build a monument to Abraham Lincoln. The negro’s best friend.’”

After her contribution, word spread by way of her family she served as a domestic servant and $16-17 thousand was raised to build the first monument for Lincoln. Which is the Emancipation Memorial. All of these funds coming from freed African Americans, including many who were former U.S. colored troops.

The event for the milestone marker will be happening on June 17th at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Marietta. There will be music and re-enactors.

