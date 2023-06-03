Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott

A historical figure with a link to President Lincoln is being honored.
Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott
Milestone marker to honor Charlotte Scott(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A milestone marker will be put in for a historical resident of Marietta.

The milestone marker will be dedicated to Charlotte Scott.

Scott is a former slave born in the early 1800′s and moved to Marietta by way of a family upon her freedom.

Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley president, Leight Murray said Scott is best known for what she had done after hearing of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

“When she hears the news of his assassination, she’s devastated. Returns from the family’s kitchen to her room and brings her first five dollars she has earned as a domestic servant to the Rucker family,” Murray said. “She gives this five dollars to the local minister and says, ‘Please, I beg you, please build a monument to Abraham Lincoln. The negro’s best friend.’”

After her contribution, word spread by way of her family she served as a domestic servant and $16-17 thousand was raised to build the first monument for Lincoln. Which is the Emancipation Memorial. All of these funds coming from freed African Americans, including many who were former U.S. colored troops.

The event for the milestone marker will be happening on June 17th at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Marietta. There will be music and re-enactors.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
Parkersburg P.D. searching for man for felony grand larceny
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Bruce Alan Casto
Obituary: Casto, Bruce Alan
Charles Rodney Poole
Obituary: Poole, Charles Rodney
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued
Arraignment for former Wood County Schools employee continued

Latest News

St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game
St. Marys woman talks about impact of BACF Game
Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time
Players, cheerleaders & bandmembers get on field for last time
Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910
Wood County to receive an additional magistrate through House Bill 2910
Jaiden George talks living with cystic fibrosis, BACF Game
Jaiden George talks living with cystic fibrosis, BACF Game