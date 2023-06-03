Veterans museum lays bricks in honor of veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Parkersburg City Park the veterans museum held their annual ‘Stepping Stone of Honor’ event.

At the event 89 bricks were laid in honor of veterans who served for our freedom.

“Because West Virginia has the most veterans per capita in the country and wood county has a lot of them and there is not many cities in the state that would do something like this. I think we only have three in the state so this brings people to Parkersburg for visitors and family members to City Park to see their veterans,” Carvell said.

The number of bricks representing all of the veterans today for Carvell was outstanding.

“I think it’s outstanding, it was an outstanding turnout it shows that people really support the veterans and the veterans want to be recognized,” Carvell said.

The veterans museum is currently looking for a permanent location in the city to support their needs. They are currently working out of a storage unit and he would like to properly and securely store all of the relics they currently have.

