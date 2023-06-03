Youth volleyball camp takes place in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Coach K’s 2023 Volleyball Camp returned to Marietta High School with over 200 camp participants throughout the three days.

Coach Ron Kidder of the Marietta Lady Tigers volleyball team has been putting on this camp for over 25 years and has loved being able to help the next generation of volleyball players learn the sport.

The camp was set up over three days and saw over 200 total campers as well as over 100 middle school participants attend the camp at Marietta High School.

The camp gave out prizes, awards and a lot of volleyball knowledge that will help these girls continue playing the sport of volleyball.

