Youth volleyball camp takes place in Marietta

Coach K's Camp
Coach K's Camp(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Coach K’s 2023 Volleyball Camp returned to Marietta High School with over 200 camp participants throughout the three days.

Coach Ron Kidder of the Marietta Lady Tigers volleyball team has been putting on this camp for over 25 years and has loved being able to help the next generation of volleyball players learn the sport.

The camp was set up over three days and saw over 200 total campers as well as over 100 middle school participants attend the camp at Marietta High School.

The camp gave out prizes, awards and a lot of volleyball knowledge that will help these girls continue playing the sport of volleyball.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested on over 70 counts
A Parkersburg man arrested for over 70 counts of explicit minor material
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Evan Benson recovery story
Marietta man receives kidney from another Marietta man
James Robert Morehead
Obituary: Morehead, James Robert
Jeffrey Brent Antill
Obituary: Antill, Jeffrey Brent

Latest News

NFL FLAG FOOTBALL
Youth Empowered NFL Flag Football playing at halftime of B.A.C.F. Football game
WTAP to air BACF football game on MeTV
BACF WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia prepares for 2023 Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football game
W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers
W.Va. high school student-athletes allowed to make one-time transfers