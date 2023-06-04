Local law enforcement gives condolences to the Maynard family and the WVSP community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier this week the state of West Virginia learned about the passing of Sgt. Cory Maynard.

The trooper died after an ambush type situation took place where Maynard was shot and killed. The suspect of the murder was Timothy Kennedy who was arrested in the Matewan area of Mingo County.

The WVSP family is mourning their loss but also some local law enforcement gave their condolences to the Maynard and WVSP family.

“The hearts and prayers of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office go out to the family and members of the West Virginia State Police for the loss of Sgt. Cory Maynard. Sgt. Maynard was a very special person full of love for his fellow man. He exemplified the true meaning of courage by facing the unknown in the service of his fellow west Virginians.” said Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard.

Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board, also took time today to reflect on the tragic news.

“When I first heard of Sgt. Maynard’s passing of course it was heartbreaking. Then to find out he is married with two little children that just compounds it. As a police officer you kind of reconcile the fact you might get injured and you kind of put it to the back of your mind. My heart goes out to him as a young father, a young husband and as a police officer. My heart goes out to his family as well, it’s devastating,” said Chief Board.

