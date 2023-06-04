One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.

A two vehicle crash on Grand Central Avenue sent one driver to the hospital on Sunday.
One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.
One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash on Grand Central Avenue sent one driver to the hospital on Sunday.

At around noon, the driver of a maroon Honda Odyssey turned right out of the gas station at 7023 Grand Central Avenue. The Odyssey collided with a Ford F250 travelling south on Grand Central.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to Patrolman Black of the Vienna Police Department. The driver of the Honda was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Arrested on over 70 counts
A Parkersburg man arrested for over 70 counts of explicit minor material
The goal is to fill in the gaps of the city's regular trash pick up service.
The City of Marietta arranges trash pick-up events
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested

Latest News

Cory Maynard
Local law enforcement gives condolences to the Maynard family and the WVSP community
WCVSC Freedom Ride
WCVSC will soon host their 5th annual Freedom Ride
Parkersburg Welcome Center sees more traffic as weather warms
Parkersburg Welcome Center sees more traffic as weather warms
16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held despite storms
Taste of Parkersburg was held despite the storms