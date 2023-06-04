One man hospitalized following two vehicle crash on Grand Central Ave.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash on Grand Central Avenue sent one driver to the hospital on Sunday.

At around noon, the driver of a maroon Honda Odyssey turned right out of the gas station at 7023 Grand Central Avenue. The Odyssey collided with a Ford F250 travelling south on Grand Central.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to Patrolman Black of the Vienna Police Department. The driver of the Honda was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

