Parkersburg Welcome Center sees more traffic as weather warms

With rising temperatures and events like the Taste of Parkersburg kicking off the unofficial start of the summer, things are getting busy at the Parkersburg Visitor Center.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With rising temperatures and events like the Taste of Parkersburg kicking off the unofficial start of the summer, things are getting busy at the Parkersburg Welcome Center.

Deborah Shaffer, a volunteer at the welcome center, said they’re seeing a steady stream of people coming in to find out what they can do around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

On Saturday, they had 50 visitors. On Sunday, they saw people making day trips from Lancaster and Fairmont, among other places.

Shaffer said she expects the numbers of visitors to increase as the summer goes on.

She said she finds her volunteer work gratifying. “It’s always exciting to be able to talk about your home town, and also to be able to encourage people to get to know the history and the culture of the area,” she said.

Shaffer said Blennerhassett Island and Discovery World are the two local fixtures that get the most interest from visitors.

She said even people local to the area should stop by the welcome center by Point Park to see what’s going on.

