Taste of Parkersburg was held despite the storms

16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was filled with food and fun
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held Saturday.

Despite the warm temperatures friends and family members showed up for music, food, and fun at Taste of Parkersburg.

Bicentennial Park was filled with people enjoying food and drinks from local businesses.

Along with a lot of food and drink options, there was also live music for people to listen to.

Even though a storm moved through, the festivities continued until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Arrested on over 70 counts
A Parkersburg man arrested for over 70 counts of explicit minor material
The goal is to fill in the gaps of the city's regular trash pick up service.
The City of Marietta arranges trash pick-up events
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
Gov. Justice announces W.Va. free fishing weekend

Latest News

Veterans Museum's 'Stepping Stones of Honor'
Street Closure in Marietta
Milestone Marker to honor Charlotte Scott
Veterans museum lays bricks in honor of veterans
Veterans museum lays bricks in honor of veterans