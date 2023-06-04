Taste of Parkersburg was held despite the storms

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held Saturday.

Despite the warm temperatures friends and family members showed up for music, food, and fun at Taste of Parkersburg.

Bicentennial Park was filled with people enjoying food and drinks from local businesses.

Along with a lot of food and drink options, there was also live music for people to listen to.

Even though a storm moved through, the festivities continued until 11 p.m.

