WCVSC will soon host their 5th annual Freedom Ride

WCVSC Freedom Ride
WCVSC Freedom Ride(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Veteran Service Commission will host their 5th annual Freedom Ride.

The Freedom Ride brings many throughout the veteran community together to do something they love and that’s riding bikes.

But not only bikes can participate in the ride many other vehicles join the ride as they collect money for a good cause.

The ride will take place over 125 miles throughout the state of Ohio.

Executive Director, Bobby Fitzgerald, believes this event going on for 5 years says a lot about the community as a whole.

“Well it means a lot to us and it does make a statement on the community which we live in. We are fortunate community, Washington County, actually the entire Ohio Valley and the surrounding counties is a very pro-American area to live,” Fitzgerald said.

All donations will go towards the DAV Mobility Project.

