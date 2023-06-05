American Red Cross will continue their free learn to swim program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since 1958 the Parkersburg area has hosted a free learn to swim program.

The program teaches people how to swim and helps them learn water safety. The classes start for people as young as five-years-old and goes through adulthood.

This year the lessons will take place at the Parkersburg City Park pool.

In an area with so many bodies of water, volunteer water safety instructor Kathy Wise believes it’s so important for everyone of all ages to know how to swim.

“The Ohio river, the Muskingum, all the area rivers. There are pools, there are backyard pools. It’s important for kids of all ages to learn how to swim. They need to have the swimming ability, they need the safety skills because we also teach the safety skills along with swimming, don’t swim alone. Swim with a partner,” Wise said.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Sharon Kesselring, thanked all of the local pools for allowing lessons like this to happen at their pools.

“Obviously it’s because of the pool systems that allow us to come in prior to the pool openings and then after the pool closes for the evening that we’re able to actually teach these lessons free of charge,” said Kesselring.

