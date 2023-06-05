Fairs and Festivals coming to the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With summer approaching, many in the Mid-Ohio Valley are gearing up for fairs, festivals, and expos.

Information for events happening in Ohio and West Virginia such as dates, times, rates, and locations can be found below.

All information is subject to change.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

OHIO:

Gallia County Jr. Fair - Gallipolis, Ohio

Dates: July 31-Aug. 5, 2023, times: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., rates: $10 for daily admission, $30 for a season pass, location: 189 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH, 45631, website: https://galliacountyfair.org/

Athens County Fair - Athens, Ohio

Dates: Aug. 4-12, 2023, times: gates open at 9 a.m., rates: to be determined location: 286 W Union St., Athens, OH, 45701, website: https://www.athenscofair.org/

Meigs County Fair - Pomeroy, Ohio

Dates: Aug. 14-19, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: to be determined location: 41850 Fairgrounds Lane, Pomeroy, OH, 45769, website: https://www.facebook.com/themeigscountyfair/

Noble County Fair - Caldwell, Ohio

Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 2, 2023, times: gates open at 8 a.m., rates: $12 for daily general admission, children two and under are free, location: 44193 Fairground Road, Caldwell, OH, 43724, website: http://noblecountyagsociety.com/fair/

Washington County Fair - Marietta, Ohio

Dates: Sept. 2-5, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: $10 for daily general admission, children four and under are free, location: 922 Front St., Marietta, Ohio 45750, website: https://www.washcountyfair.com/

Morgan County Fair - McConnelsville, Ohio

Dates: Sept. 5-9, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: $10 for daily general admission, children two and under are free, $28 for season tickets, location: 2760 East Riverside Dr. McConnelsville, OH, 43756, website: https://www.mocofair.com/

Guernsey County Fair - Old Washington, Ohio

Dates: Sept. 11-17, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: to be determined location: 335 Old National Rd Old Washington, OH 43768, website: https://www.guernseycountyfairgrounds.com/home

Albany Independent Fair - Athens, Ohio

Dates: Sept. 20-24, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: to be determined location: Albany Independent Fairgrounds, website: https://www.albanyindependentfair.org/

Barlow Independent Fair - Washington County, Ohio

Dates: to be determined, times: to be determined, rates: to be determined location: to be determined, website: https://barlowfair.com/

West Virginia:

WV Interstate Fair and Expo - Mineral Wells, W.Va.

Dates: June 20-24, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: $10 for daily admission, children under three are free, location: 2230 Butchers Bend Road, Mineral Wells, WV, 26150, website: https://www.wvinterstatefair.org/

Mountain State Art & Craft Fair - Ripley, W.Va.

Dates: June 30-July 2, 2023, times: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., rates: $5 for daily admission, children under 11 are free, location: 1372 Cedar Lakes Drive, Ripley, WV, 25271, website: https://msacf.com/

Jackson County Junior Fair - Cottageville, W.Va.

Dates: July 24-29, 2023, times: gates open at 7:30 a.m., rates: $5 for daily admission, children under 11 are free, location: 157 Co Rd 33/18, Cottageville, WV, 25239, website: https://www.jacksoncountyjrfair.org/

Tyler County Fair - Middlebourne, W.Va.

Dates: July 31-Aug. 5, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: to be determined, location: 14 Tyler County Drive, Middlebourne, WV, 26149, website: https://www.tylercountyfair.org/index.html

Wirt County Fair - Elizabeth, W.Va.

Dates: Aug. 2-5, 2023, times: gates open at 9 a.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, rates: $7 for daily admission, children two and under are free, season tickets are $25, location: 1500 Camp Barbe Road Elizabeth, WV, 26143, website: http://www.wirtcountyfair.com/

Ravenswood Ohio River Fest - Ravenswood, W.Va.

Dates: Aug. 4-6, 2023, times: 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 - 6 p.m. on Aug. 6, rates: to be determined, location: Washington’s Riverfront Park, Lockhouse Road, Ravenswood, WV US, website: https://wvtourism.com/event/ravenswood-ohio-river-festival/

Mason County Fair - Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Dates: Aug. 7-12, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: $10 for daily admission, children two and under are free, season passes are $25, location: 1277 Fairground Rd Point Pleasant, WV, 25550, website: http://www.masoncountyfairwv.com/home-1.html

Ritchie County Fair - West Union, W.Va.

Dates: Aug. 10-12, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: to be determined, location: Co Rd 12/4, Harrisville, WV, 26362, website: https://www.ritchiecountyfair.org/

State Fair of West Virginia - Lewisburg, W.Va.

Dates: Aug. 10-19, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: $11 for daily admission (pre-sale) $13 for daily admission at the gate, children 11 and under are free, location: 947 Maplewood Avenue Lewisburg, WV, 24902, website: https://statefairofwv.com/

Doddridge County Fair - Harrisville, W.Va.

Dates: Aug. 15-19, 2023, times: to be determined, rates: $10 for daily admission Tuesday-Thursday, $15 for daily admission Friday and Saturday, location: Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snow Bird Road West Union, WV, 26456, website: https://www.doddridgecountyfair.com/

