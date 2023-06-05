Glenville State plans free cybersecurity workforce training

Students in a previously held cybersecurity training course as a part of the Cybersecurity and Safety Workforce Development Initiative at Glenville State University.((GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner))
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – A free cybersecurity workforce training class is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Glenville State University (GSU) is offering the free training through a joint effort with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

A class for CompTIA Network+ is currently scheduled for Saturday, June 24, Sunday, June 25, and Saturday, July 1.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and seating is limited.

The free class is for those who want to design and implement functional networks, configure and manage essential network devices, create resilient networks, and implement network security, standards, and protocols, according to a statement from GSU.

GSU says no prerequisites are required to take the class.

The ARC is contributing in the form of a Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization grant for Glenville State’s Cybersecurity and Safety Workforce Development Initiative.

The initiative aims to create a more vibrant economic future for West Virginia’s coal-impacted North Central region.

To sign up for the course or for more information, contact Peggy.Runyon@glenville.edu or call (304) 462-6383.

