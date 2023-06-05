Man from the Mid-Ohio Valley with cystic fibrosis needs a kidney

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football game was on June 2, 2023. A young man from the Mid-Ohio Valley named Travis Flores has it.

WTAP has interviewed him throughout the years about his journey with the disease. WTAP talked to Travis’ mom for people who may not know his story.

Travis Flores grew up in Newport, Ohio and he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was a baby. Travis lost his voice and was not able to do an interview, but his mom Teresa came to the station to talk about to us him.

“He’s smart. He’s intelligent. He’s magnetic. He’s just incredible with everything that he strives to do. He’s a fighter,” said Teresa Flores.

Travis is now 32 and lives in Los Angeles. He’s had three double lung transplants, which is highly unusual.

“He has always beaten the odds. Who gets a third transplant?,” she said.

Travis is now facing a new health problem.

“The kidneys are not doing so well from all the medications and stuff that he’s been on all of his life so now he needs a kidney transplant and he’s doing dialysis and waiting his time to get the kidney, but his lungs are strong and doing great,” she said.

Teresa says they will know more this summer.

“They’ve set the appointment now for July for his consultation for transplant and we hope from that point on we hope to get tested and any other donors that want to come forward that want to donate and get tested, we’d really appreciate it,” she said.

Since Travis wasn’t able to speak, he gave his mom a statement to read.

“My fight has been long and continues still. I am so thankful for the endless support that has come from my Mid-Ohio Valley family, friends, and community. I am just one of countless individuals with cystic fibrosis that have felt the love and care that the BACF games have shown to us throughout the years. Please continue to support the BACF to raise money to do research to find a cure,” said Travis Flores.

WTAP will continue to update you about Travis as he tries to get a kidney transplant.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.